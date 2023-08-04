Hours after appearing in court for his now third indictment, Donald Trump reportedly crashed a wedding at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. Despite the day’s proceedings, which included his own lawyers basically admitting his guilt, the former president was in a jovial mood as the crowd chanted “USA!” upon his entrance.

Via Raw Story, Trump even gave a toast to the newlyweds. “I heard so much about this couple,” Trump said after snatching a microphone. “The bride is totally beautiful, and you’re even more beautiful today.”

The former president then posed for pictures with the bride and groom. You can see a video of Trump’s entrance below:

Just hours after being arrested in Washington D.C., Donald Trump decides to crash a wedding at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. This is Trump’s way of giving a massive ‘F*** you’ to the Washington Uniparty, Biden DOJ and the media that are all trying to imprison him because he… pic.twitter.com/yOgHt6oLBS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2023

Trump’s heightened spirits while crashing the wedding stand in contrast to reports that he was in a “sour mood” after leaving the arraignment. Apparently, Trump felt insulted by the way the magistrate addressed him.

“He was, quote, ‘pissed off,’ according to someone who spoke to him,” CNN host Kaitlan Collins reported via Mediaite. “I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly, was during that hearing today that lasted about 27 minutes, was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply ‘Mr. Trump.’ That may not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title ‘President Trump’ when he’s at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago.”

That would certainly explain the wedding crashing. Somebody needed to be called the “president” again, and what better place than a MAGA-packed wedding?

