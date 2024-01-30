jon-voight.jpg
People Are Dragging A Trump Crony For Saying MAGA Doesn’t Need Taylor Swift Because They Have…Jon Voight…And Ted Nugent

The year of our lord 2024 was supposed to be when people got normal about Taylor Swift. Instead the exact opposite has happened. The far right, already incensed that a Biden supporter was the most popular pop star on the planet, went even further into the abyss. Some even hatched tinfoil hat conspiracy theories that she’s part of some deep state psyop tomfoolery to keep Donald Trump out of office (again). Others, though, aren’t worried, because MAGA has plenty of popular influencers. Like one of the guys from the 1969 film Midnight Cowboy.

In a recent appearance at an RNC summit, Trump crony Jack Posobiec claimed that the Biden administration has been leaning on what he called “The Taylor Strategy,” which involves using the pop star to get out the vote. Or something! Posobiec had nothing against Swift herself. He just felt she was being used by the “machine that’s around her” that wants to “use the power of her celebrity.”

But never fear, because MAGA has some pretty popular celebrities, too.

“We don’t have Taylor Swift on our side,” admitted Pobosiec. “But you know who we have? We have Kid Rock. We have Ted Nugent. We have influencers. We have all these people — Jon Voight.

“We have people who can come out and use their audiences,” Probosiec said, asking MAGA heads to attend Kid Rock and Ted Nugent shows and perhaps even movie premieres for films with Jon Voight.

For the record, Jon Voight’s a very fine actor, so excellent that he still gets work despite his always awkward Trump stumping. Nugent and Kid Rock, less so, and the same goes for other low-rung MAGA celebrities like Scott Baio, Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, and Chuck Woolery. Another thing all of these names have in common is that none are remotely popular with the young people today’s GOP has almost completely alienated, prompting the MAGA meltdowns that are getting both worse and weirder.

Anyway, when people caught wind of Probosiec comparing Jon Voight to Taylor Swift, there was plenty of laughter.

And there were plenty of people pointing out that none of those folks could, as they said nearly 35 years ago, when Voight was in his 50s, “rock the vote.”

There were also some Seinfeld jokes, as Voight made one of the show’s more inspired celebrity cameos (and without saying a word).

Anyway, let the Trump folks think Zoolander’s dad will save MAGA from the Swifties. Heck, even Trump thinks he’s “more popular” than she is. Let them have their delusions.

