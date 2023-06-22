Donald Trump isn’t the energetic rabble rouser he once was. His brain has been off for years, but the guy running for office a third time — while fending off multiple legal woes and knowing he could very well wind up in jail — has a lot lower energy than he did when he first took over the GOP. For instance, did he really think “milquetoast” was spelled “milktoast”? And what on earth is up with this video?

YOU HAVE TO PUT THEM IN THEIR PLACE! pic.twitter.com/fFtQRH5Kjr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 22, 2023

On Wednesday night, apropos of nothing, the Trump War Room Twitter account posted a video with the caption “YOU HAVE TO PUT THEM IN THEIR PLACE!” In it, the big guy addressed one of the traits that most endears him to his base: his love of childish name-calling.

“Many say, ‘Don’t punch down when talking about people like Chris Sununu or Sloppy Chris Christie or “Ada” Hutchinson’ — I call him ‘Ada,’ not ‘Asa,’ because, for certain reasons,” Trump began, in fine form. “But sometimes it’s necessary to talk badly about those that, for no reason, other than politics, speak badly about you. Otherwise the people that love you don’t know whether or not they’re for real. Are they saying the truth? They’re not.

“So sometimes you have to punch down,” he continued, “and sometimes you have to say what’s happening. Otherwise they won’t understand it’s not fair to them.”

Trump’s voice then got incredibly, unnecessarily loud. “You have to put them in proper perspective, these bad people,” he declared. “You have to put them in their place. People like this are very destructive. And you have to tell the voters what it’s all about. Otherwise why should they be able to understand it?

Why would Trump feel compelled to defend something he’s been doing pretty much his whole life — that has arguably helped get him elected in the first place? Did someone on his team think the guy who pelts one of his former employees with racist taunts finally need to soften a bit? Who knows.

Meanwhile, he still hasn’t figured out a good dumb nickname for his closest rival, Meatball Ron.