After getting hit with a damning federal indictment for mishandling classified documents, and then going on Fox News to basically confess that, yes, he totally did mishandle said documents, Donald Trump has even more trouble coming his way. And for once, we’re not talking about the looming charges for mishandling more documents in New Jersey, election meddling in Georgia, and the January 6 attack. Nope, this is a brand new problem.

According to a new poll, Trump gets easily defeated by Joe Biden in three battleground states, which is bad enough as it is. However, the poll also shows that Trump’s primary challenger Ron DeSantis fares much better, and actually beats Biden in the key states. That’s not something you want to see when your presidential run is already being threatened by federal espionage charges.

PENNSYLVANIA

DeSantis 47% (+2)

Biden 45%

.

Biden 48% (+4)

Trump 44%

——

ARIZONA

DeSantis 46% (+6)

Biden 40%

.

Biden 44% (+3)

Trump 41%

——

GEORGIA

DeSantis 48% (+3)

Biden 45%

.

Biden 47% (+3)

Trump 44% .@POStrategies / Citizen awareness project, 500 RV, 6/17-19… — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 21, 2023

Via Mediaite:

The surveys, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies show DeSantis prevailing by 2 points in Pennsylvania, 6 points in Arizona, and 3 points in Georgia, and Trump losing by 4 in Pennsylvania and 3 in the latter two states. Trump lost all three states in the 2020 presidential election, becoming the first Republican presidential nominee to fall short in Arizona since Bob Dole in 1996 and the first to lose Georgia since George H.W. Bush in 1992. He alleges that those losses can be attributed to mass, unproven voter fraud.

However, despite the polling showing DeSantis faring much better against Biden, Trump still remains the Republican frontrunner for the time being. As Mediaite reports, the former president is still the heavy favorite with 51% of GOP voters backing him for president as opposed to only 21% for DeSantis. Could that change as Trump’s legal problems increase? Who the heck knows?

The guy somehow became president once just by promising to build a giant wall that he never even built. America is a wondrous place.

(Via Mediaite)