After Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be arraigned not once but twice, he did what anyone would do: He went to a bakery to hobnob with fans. The former president was warmly received, but they weren’t kind to everyone. Indeed after one journalist dared question their fearless leader, they responded by throwing her out and cursing at her.

I was just thrown out of the Versailles bakery in Miami for asking President Trump if he was ready to go to jail. A man screamed ‘stupid bitch’ in my face while others said I was a ‘traitor’ #TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/pY14fsJXGE — Sophie Alexander (@SophieAlex1) June 13, 2023

As per HuffPost, reporter Sophie Alexander, of the British network Sky News, posted a video Tuesday showing what it’s like to have MAGA heads turn on you. Alexander was inside Versailles, an iconic Miami eatery that was packed silly with mostly Trump supporters. She loudly asked Trump if he was “ready to go to jail.” It’s a fair question. The charges against him are even worse than the others he’s faced so far — and perhaps more than the ones still en route.

In response, Trump’s fans did the inevitable. First they booed her. Then someone tried to block the camera on her phone. Much shaky-cam footage proceeds from there, with someone off-screen telling her to “get the f*ck out of here. Before she’s ejected from the building, someone screams that she’s a “stupid bitch.”

Alexander added that she “got our perfectly safely.”

Trump, of course, has a long history of whipping up his supporters, encouraging them to break the law, even cause violence. One time he did that, supporters actually stormed the U.S. Capital building in an attempt to overturn the election he lost. Crazy, huh?

More recent attempts to get his base to stop him from getting his comeuppance have been even less successful. Indeed, he was hoping for a mass protest during his Miami arraignment, but it only drew a modest crowd, probably because many were afraid of meeting the same fate as a certain Mr. Show alum.

Footage of MAGA heads turning on a journalist not even asking a controversial question plays a little different after Sarah Palin attempted to disprove that his supporters act like they’re in a cult — only to make a strong case that they are.

(Via HuffPost)