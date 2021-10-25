Anti-Trump ads have made it onto Fox News before, but you know one is good when it finally got the former president to release one of his rambling, incoherent statements frothing with rage. On Sunday, Trump blasted the conservative network for taking money from the “forces” working against him.

“What good is it if FOX News speaks well of me when they continually allow horrible and untruthful anti-Trump commercials to be run–and plenty of them,” Trump wrote in a statement (via Mediaite). “In the good old days, that would never have happened and today it happens all of the time.”

Because Trump isn’t big on specifics, it was hard to tell exactly which ad sparked his latest tantrum. But after he responded, the MeidasTouch PAC came forward and took responsibility for the epic troll. The group boasted that it “broke” Trump with their ad mocking him for not being too afraid to get involved in the Virginia gubernatorial election.

Yes, it’s true. Here is the ad we currently have on the air on Fox News at Mar a Lago humiliating Trump. pic.twitter.com/zmXqglcOsu — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 25, 2021

Via Mediaite:

“Donald why are you so scared to go to Virginia?” the ad says. “Is it because you know Glenn Youngkin wants nothing to do with you? Or is it because your loser stench rubs off on everyone you touch?” “If you aren’t too weak or scared or washed up, you would get to Virginia fast,” the ad later notes, and calls him a “coward.”

According to MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meisalas, the ads have been running in the Mar-a-Lago market for the past week, and clearly, they worked to get under Trump’s skin. The president is a notorious Fox News watcher and reportedly spent much of his time in office watching the right-wing news network while scarfing down McDonald’s.

