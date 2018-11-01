It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

President Donald Trump knows how upended his administration is going to be if a blue wave does indeed sweep through the country in next Tuesday’s midterm elections. So with just five days to go, he’s pulling out all of the race-baiting, fear-mongering stops, and no mass shootings or pipe bomb threats are going to stop him.

To that point, on Wednesday evening Trump tweeted the above campaign ad with footage of the murder trial of Luis Bracamontes, who was was sentenced to the death penalty back in April for the killing of two California police officers. The footage of Bracamontes, a Mexican immigrant who was deported but eventually returned to the country, is then interspersed with footage of the caravan of migrants making their way up through South America to seek asylum in the United States.

“Illegal immigrant Luis Bracamontes killed our people. Democrats let him into our country. Democrats let him stay,” the ad states in bold letters. “Who else would Democrats let in?”

The rhetoric was seen as especially hypocritical by many, considering the aforementioned rash of domestic terrorism across the country last week, after a Trump supporter (and supporter of Trump-uttered conspiracy theories) was arrested over a pipe bomb campaign. Others made comparisons to a similar fear-mongering tactic made by George H. W. Bush exploiting convicted felon Willie Horton thirty years ago in the 1988 presidential campaign.