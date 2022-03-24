A Prosecutor Who Resigned From A Trump Investigation Says The Former President Is ‘Guilty Of Numerous Felony Violations’

Donald Trump has spent his life evading comeuppance, and it seems he’ll continue to do so. Last month, two prosecutors in one of the investigations into his business practices resigned in a huff, complaining that their boss was essentially dragging his feet. And that’s a shame because it sure sounds like the former president, who brags about his failures, is guilty as sin.

As per The New York Times, Mark F. Pomerantz, who was part of the investigation being carried out by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, wrote a fiery resignation letter when he quit the team. That letter has now been made public, and in it, Pomerantz charges that Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations” and that not holding him accountable is “a grave failure of justice.”

Pomerantz and fellow prosecutor Carey R. Dunne resigned from the investigation after the new Manhattan D.A., Alvin Bragg, indicated he had doubts that they should move forward with prosecuting Trump. At the time both refused to elaborate on their motivations. But in his resignation letter to Bragg, Pomerantz left no doubt about what should be done.

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” wrote Pomerantz, who came out of retirement to snoop into the reality TV star-turned-politician’s alleged wrongdoings. He also wrote that the evidence was “beyond a reasonable doubt,” adding, “Whatever the risks of bringing the case may be, I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice.”

Among the crimes the team was investigating was whether or not Trump had inflated the value of some of his real estate, including golf clubs, hotels, and office buildings. Pomerantz and Dunne, both veterans, were sure he did. Bragg was not confident about pursuing an indictment. The investigation unraveled, though it did not end, with Bragg continuing his pursuit of justice.

Bragg’s predecessor, Cryus R. Vance Jr., who left office at the end of 2021, had made the investigation a centerpiece of his tenure, and had even directed his office to pursue indictment of not only Trump but those around him as soon as possible. But upon assuming office, Bragg put the brakes on that, choosing instead to look for more evidence. That left Pomerantz and Dunne frustrated.

“There are always additional facts to be pursued,” Mr. Pomerantz wrote in his letter. “But the investigative team that has been working on this matter for many months does not believe that it makes law enforcement sense to postpone a prosecution in the hope that additional evidence will somehow emerge.

“I and others believe that your decision not to authorize prosecution now will doom any future prospects that Mr. Trump will be prosecuted for the criminal conduct we have been investigating,” he added.