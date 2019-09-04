Our Extremely Normal President May Have Altered A Hurricane Map With A Sharpie To Remain ‘Correct’

09.04.19

On the heels of his incredibly important Twitter feud with actress Debra Messing during a series of national crises, President Donald Trump turned his attention back to Hurricane Dorian, the Category 2 storm that devastated the Bahamas and is currently threatening the east coast. He did so by hosting a brief information session with reporters in the Oval Office, during which he produced what many observers noted was an outdated map from the National Hurricane Center. What’s more, said map had apparently been altered by Trump or someone on his staff.

“We got lucky in Florida,” he told reporters while demonstrating the admittedly old map. “It was going to be hitting [Florida] directly, and that would have affected a lot of other states, but that was the original chart. It was going to hit not only Florida, but Georgia… it was going toward the Gulf [of Mexico]. That was what we, what was originally projected. And it took a right turn. Ultimately, hopefully, we’re going to be lucky.”

Though Trump did say that the map he was showing off (in what has since been posted to the White House’s official Twitter account) was outdated, that he was even doing this days later — after Dorian had already flown past the Bahamas and toward the southeastern United States — made little sense. At least, that was until several meteorologists, weather and science reporters, and others noticed something odd about the map in question. The hurricane’s project path over Florida, then represented by a white bubble, had been added to.

Someone had quite literally extended it with a black pen or Sharpie so that Alabama was included.

