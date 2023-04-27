This week, word surfaced that Donald Trump was so busy attempting to evade the law that he might not have time to attend his wife’s birthday. Melania was said to be preparing for a “low key” celebration of her concluding a 53rd trip around the sun as Team Donald sent out word that he would attend “if his schedule allows.”

His schedule, it seems, was filled with delivering dozens of mini-rants online to form an all-day rant. As well-wishers tweeted at Melania all day long, Trump stayed silent on the matter, as though he had forgotten the occasion or chose to ignore it. Instead of mentioning his wife, the ex-president spent the day publicly freaking out on the first day of the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, in which she alleged that he raped her.

Did Trump actually forget Melania’s birthday? The Daily Beast wonders if this is the case. Early in the morning, federal attorney Ron Filipkowski also suspected that Trump had forgotten and duly brought this to everyone’s attention while guessing that “when the staff reminds him, and he will have flowers sent over to her chambers.”

It’s Melania’s birthday. I’m sure he will get around to that when the staff reminds him, and he will have flowers sent over to her chambers. pic.twitter.com/Uk1UYBfuHt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2023

Well, Trump was in the midst of another Big Grumpy Boy whine-fest, and it’s impossible to tell if Melania even cared about his fixation elsewhere. She didn’t fly to New York when he was arrested, and heck, we’ve already heard that she’s essentially enjoying a Donald-free life at Mar-a-Lago and only popping out for occasional obligations with her husband. That’s not too surprising, considering that she brushed right past Donald on Biden’s Inauguration Day as though she had “clocked out” and gave no f*cks.

Meanwhile on Thursday morning, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski has made mention (via Raw Story) of how, “Even Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted birthday wishes, but Donald Trump did not.” She continued: “Instead, he posted 15 times on his social media platform criticizing Ron DeSantis and commenting on the civil trial accusing him of sexual assault.”

And heeeeere’s Lindsay:

Happy Birthday to @MELANIATRUMP! Melania was a wonderful First Lady for the United States. I wish her and her family all the best. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 26, 2023

By Filipkowski’s count, however, there were “about 30 posts today.” and “[n]ot one about Melania’s birthday though. Not to worry, Lindsey’s got it covered.”

Trump has made about 30 posts today. Not one about Melania’s birthday though. Not to worry, Lindsey’s got it covered. pic.twitter.com/mrh4SOj3RW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2023

This actually wouldn’t be the first time that this happened. Back in 2018, Trump said he was “very busy” and didn’t buy Melania a present, but he did get her “a beautiful card.”

Not even a beautiful card? https://t.co/FeKKTJ8d3i — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 26, 2023

However, does Melania even care at this point? She very well may have had a much better birthday without that dude.

Melania: This is best birthday ever. Husband is too busy with trial to care. — 🇺🇦Bye Tucker!🇺🇦 (@AccioStickThing) April 26, 2023