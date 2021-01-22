While announcing that articles of impeachment against Donald Trump will be sent to the Senate on Monday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made an unfortunate Freudian slip when it came time to pronounce “insurrection.” During his prepared statement on Friday morning, Schumer attempted to invoke the seriousness of the attack on the Capitol building following a Trump rally, but instead, he ended up making the internet laugh like a bunch of eleven year olds.

“There will be a trial, and when the trial ends, Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection,” Schumer said before catching himself and making a face that clearly indicated he knew what he just said. It was plain as day, as you can see in the video below:

With spirits still flying high after the avalanche of Bernie Sanders memes, Twitter was fully prepared for this bountiful gift:

And the jokes kept on… coming:

Schumer says "erection" instead of "insurrection" Comedy twitter: pic.twitter.com/KcFysOan22 — Ari Friedwoman (@AriFriedman) January 22, 2021

So, on the Senate floor, Chuck Schumer just said that senators must decide if "Donald John Trump incited the erection, uh, insurrection…" Well, it WAS an uprising! — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 22, 2021

If your insurrection lasts more than four hours, call a doctor. https://t.co/7OGUV6GyWz — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 22, 2021

It might be hard, but I believe America can overcome. https://t.co/0388IM4gj3 — Shane Greer (@shanegreer) January 22, 2021

Schumer shouldn’t feel too bad though. Anderson Cooper made the same mistake earlier in the week, and we can only assume this is going to be a recurring theme heading into the impeachment trial. Hopefully, America is ready for a whole bunch of boner jokes to keep… popping up.

@andersoncooper on Donald Trump: “Just two weeks ago he did incite an erection on the Capitol, an insurrection on the Capitol.” 🙊 😬 😅 #blooper #cnn #andersoncooper pic.twitter.com/wXBT9ecFai — Wes Tripp (@westripp3) January 20, 2021

On a more serious note, Schumer’s announcement stirred up an ongoing confrontation with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who wants to delay the impeachment trial until he has assurances that Democrats won’t get rid of the filibuster. Schumer has rejected that proposal as “unacceptable,” according to CNN. A hard no, if you will.