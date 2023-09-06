Being a lawyer for Donald Trump can’t be fun. Some wind up going to jail for him. Others go broke. Some have to crowdfund to pay the legal fees they acquired for doing his bidding. Over the last few years he’s run through them like water, and it’s not hard to see why. He’s a chaos agent who can’t be controlled, even when he brazenly incriminates himself. It’s probably in his best interest to keep him off the stand. And, of course, that’s exactly what he wants to do.

As per NBC News, Trump went on conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt’s show Wednesday, where they inevitably chatted about his four separate indictments. That he has four chances to go to jail haven’t humbled him or made him more sensible. Indeed, when asked if he, one of the planet’s most unhinged humans, would let himself be cross-examined by real attorneys, he said “absolutely.”

“That, I would do,” Trump said, adding, “That, I look forward to.”

Trump wasn’t clear about which trial he was referring to, so presumably he meant any of them. That’s four chances for him to lose his cool and say something that lands him in the clink.

Still, he’s not sweating them. “They’ll get dismissed, but we’re going to be asking, we’re going to be asking for dismissals of these politically motivated cases,” he thundered.

Trump added that the cases were a “scam,” repeating his line that they’re “election interference.”

Defense lawyers tend to advise their clients not to take the stand. Surely that goes double, triple, quadruple for someone who wants to debate Meghan Markle for some ungodly reason.

(Via NBC News)