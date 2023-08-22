Donald Trump is facing criminal charges in Georgia, but he ain’t alone. Fulton County DA Fani Willis also indicted 18 of the former president’s pals over alleged election interference. That means legal fees all around, but Trump — allegedly a wealthy and very successful businessman — is not helping out his accused accomplices, including poor Rudy Giuliani. And one of his former cohorts thinks that’s just dumb.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s turncoat former attorney, went on CNN’s The Source Monday night. There, host Kaitlan Collins brought up how Jenna Ellis, another ex-Trump attorney and one of the indictees, could not believe her old client wouldn’t her and others a hand. “So why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?” she asked. “What do you make of the fact that there are some people whose legal bills he covers, and other people like Jenna Ellis, who are upset that their bills aren’t being covered?”

“There’s never a reason for Donald that you can actually isolate and say, why is he paying, well, you know, for Don Jr., right? Or Kimberly Gargoyle,” Cohen replied, using a great misnomer for his future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle. But we don’t know as to why not for Jenna Ellis. Why not for Rudy Giuliani?”

Cohen reached a conclusion:

“Donald’s an idiot. Let me just be very clear when it comes to paying money, he is truly an idiot. He has not learned yet that the last person you want– three people that you don’t want to throw under the bus like that: your lawyer, your doctor, and your mechanic. Because, one way or the other, you’re gonna go down the hill and there’ll be no brakes.”

In Trump’s defense, he may not be as rich as he makes himself out to be. Besides, he has that relatively stiff bail bond to post so he can get back on the streets after turning himself in.

Cohen’s not the only former Trump associate not afraid to call him out on his bunk. Recently Chris Christie has dedicated his campaign to mostly dragging a guy he, like Cohen, knows all too well.

(Via Mediaite)