Ex-President Trump hasn’t been seen in public since returning to his South Florida Mar-a-Lago resort with a no-f*cks given Melania Trump, and we’ve already heard that their neighbors didn’t want them back, but now, things are looking even sadder all around. Apparently, many members who have paid Trump’s $200,000 initiation fee (which he jacked up to that amount in 2017, no doubt, due to his status as president) are out.

CNN is reporting that the Mar-a-Lago is on a steep decline, and they’re also quoting Laurence Lerner, who authored a book on the resort called, Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace and recently spoke with MSNBC. Lerner pointed towards “no good” food being one reason that many members “silently walked out” of membership while adding, “It’s a sad place … it’s not what it was.” In addition, CNN points toward Jimmy Kimmel’s recent appearance on The Ringer’s “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” where the late-night host recounted his visit and said the place is just as stuffy and sad as one might imagine:

“You could not possibly exaggerate how comical it is,” Kimmel said on The Ringer’s “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “Everyone there is 100 years old.” Kimmel told Simmons he went to the resort about six years ago to have dinner with Howard Stern, who lived near the property at the time. He described the Mar-a-Lago attendees as “hunched-over people who are eating soft food” and he said the place is covered in Trump photos. “It was just quiet and a terrible place,” Kimmel said. “And now he lives in this terrible place.”

Not only does the food sound not-so-great on face value, but it’s worth remembering 2018 reports that the Mar-a-Lago was cited for 78 health code violations within three years. That number, interestingly enough, surfaced in mainstream reports once Trump fired a shot at the Red Hen restaurant chain after they asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to leave the premises. Interestingly enough, Sanders just announced her candidacy for Arkansas governor. What a tangled web the Trump circle weaves.

(Via The Ringer & CNN)