Getty Image

So, Donald Trump reportedly believes that nuking hurricanes may stop them. On Sunday, Axios dropped a story in which sources claimed the president of the United States — who just randomly wished Sean Connery a most happy birthday — has at “multiple times” suggested to Homeland Security and national security officials that nukes could be the answer to the increasing ravages of climate change, which he doesn’t believe is real.

“I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?” Trump allegedly asked a group of staffers during one briefing. Then he laid out his brilliant plan: “They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?” (Note: This was all paraphrased. Alas.)

Though the president’s plan was met with a customary “Sir, we’ll look into that,” few in present could believe their ears, even considering the source. “You could hear a gnat fart in that meeting,” as one source put it. “People were astonished. After the meeting ended, we thought, ‘What the f—? What do we do with this?'”

The Axios piece reports that Trump has talked about bombing hurricanes at least as far back as 2017, albeit not always with nuclear weapons, though his plans have never approached being put into practice.