Getty Image

Donald Trump spent much of Wednesday morning’s Executive Time lashing out at the media. This time, the president’s ire appears to have been triggered by an extensive New York Times report that dropped Tuesday afternoon that delves into the internal political war that Trump has been battling against the various investigations into his affairs.

The piece touches on everything from the firing of James Comey to pressuring former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to lie about Trump asking for Michael Flynn’s resignation. It also alleges that Trump discussed having Flynn and Paul Manafort pardoned as a means to entice them against cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Suffice to say, Trump is not pleased with the findings of the report.

“The Press has never been more dishonest than it is today,” he wrote, kicking off the tweetstorm. “Stories are written that have absolutely no basis in fact. The writers don’t even call asking for verification. They are totally out of control. Sadly, I kept many of them in business. In six years, they all go BUST!”