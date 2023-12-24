Donald Trump loves holding massive rallies, lording over his legions of fans, being out in the wild rather than stowed away in an ivory tower. But how many die hards have seen him up close and personal? Do they know that he might give off some bad b.o.? That’s what one of his critics recently claimed, prompting some even trashier pushback.

I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 16, 2023

“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor,” Adam Kinzinger tweeted earlier this month. “It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”

Kinzinger, of course, is one of the most outspoken Trump critics, one of the too few Republicans who dared call out the former president over his prolific malfeasance. He’s long been on Trump’s sh*t list, and his accusations were naturally returned in kind.

“Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud,” a Trump spokesperson told The Independent. “He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out.”

It’s not clear what farting incident the Trump team is referring to here. Perhaps they’re confusing Kinzinger with another Trump critic, Eric Swalwell, who indeed (probably) farted on live TV back in 2019.

Still, Kinzinger isn’t the only person who’s called out Trump’s allegedly pungent b.o. Earlier this year Kathy Griffin, who’s spent time with him on The Apprentice, told his renegade niece, Mary Trump, that “Donald has a distinct smell that doesn’t get enough press.”

