In his new memoir, In Trump Time: My Journal of America’s Plague Year, former Donald Trump advisor Peter Navarro spells out a detailed plan that he concocted with Steve Bannon to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in an effort to get Republican states to reverse votes. According to Navarro, the plan, which he refers to as the “Green Bay Sweep,” was working “perfectly,” thanks to the cooperation of Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Paul Gosar. There was no sign of violence, and if things continued on track, Mike Pence would have an opportunity to flip the election for Trump. Via The Daily Beast:

This last-minute maneuvering never had any chance of actually decertifying the election results on its own, a point that Navarro quickly acknowledges. But their hope was to run the clock as long as possible to increase public pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence to send the electoral votes back to six contested states, where Republican-led legislatures could try to overturn the results. And in their mind, ramping up pressure on Pence would require media coverage. While most respected news organizations refused to regurgitate unproven conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud, this plan hoped to force journalists to cover the allegations by creating a historic delay to the certification process.

Naturally, this seems like a whole lot of information that the Jan. 6 House select committee would be very interested in knowing, but according to Navarro, “They don’t want any part of me. I exonerate Trump and Bannon.”

Of course, Navarro also seems to be adamant that the process was going to be “very peaceful,” and that definitely was not the case as the U.S. Capitol building was ultimately breached by MAGA rioters. So he might not be the most credible person in this situation right now. However, it is fascinating to see him openly admit that there was a coordinated effort to overturn the will of the American people, and it would be very strange if the Jan. 6 committee simply overlooked that.

(Via The Daily Beast)