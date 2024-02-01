Is Donald Trump a liar or is his brain just melting? Maybe a mix of both? The former president has been losing one of his many cases after another, though even after he’s maintained his innocence — or just made it worse. He’ll tell his fans anything and he knows they’ll believe him. Perhaps that’s why he’s now spinning some court losses as wins, at least far as he sees it.

Reporter: “Are you thinking of trying to use campaign funds to pay some of the penalties?” Trump: “What penalties?” Reporter: “In the New York fraud case and the defamation case.” Trump: “I didn't do anything wrong. I mean, that's been proven as far as I'm concerned.” pic.twitter.com/pmw7AJt4Fh — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) January 31, 2024

Per Mediaite, on Wednesday Trump spoke with reporters about, among other things, the bipartisan border deal he doesn’t want enacted so he can use that as one of his campaign go-tos. At one point a reporter asked him if he planned to “use campaign funds or PAC money to try to pay some of the penalties in the New York defamation and fraud cases.”

Either he was playing dumb or he legitimately didn’t remember how they happened. He even asked, “What penalties?” He then had a curious take on the two defamation cases he lost and the fraud trial in which he was found liable.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I mean, that’s been proven as far as I’m concerned,” Trump brazenly claimed. He then claimed he’d won an appeal that is still awaiting a verdict.

Trump also repeated a favorite baseless conspiracy theory of his, that some of the criminal cases against him have been “coordinated with the White House by the attorney general.”

When asked about his latest E. Jean Carroll trial, which ended with him ordered to fork over $83.3 million, he simply wrote it off as a “ridiculous case.”

Is Trump simply maintaining his innocence or is his brain simply not working? Whatever the case, he’s the Republican frontrunner in 2024, and a new, prominent poll shows him losing to Biden, in part because people are starting to get really worried the magnets guy will end democracy in America.

(Via Mediaite)