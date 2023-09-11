A retired Harvard Medical School professor of psychiatry is deeply concerned by Donald Trump‘s latest remarks during an interview with Glenn Beck where the former president flat out admitted he’d try to lock up Joe Biden if he wins the 2024 election.

“Do you regret not locking [Hillary Clinton] up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?” Beck asked Trump, who replied. “The answer is you have no choice, because they’re doing it to us.”

That response did not sit well with Dr. Lance Dodes who didn’t hesitate to label Trump a “psychopath” while talking to Salon:

Trump’s latest threats to place opponents in jail, including President Biden, fit with the limitless nature of psychopaths. Lacking a conscience or morality to limit his sadism, and believing in his worth above all others, leads Trump to think he has the right to destroy anyone who does not submit to him. Without the innate capacity for empathy toward others and a sense of right and wrong, Trump is an extreme outlier in human psychology.

Dodes also had harsh words for Trump supporters, who are entirely responsible for his rise to power.

“There are clearly enough vulnerable people for whom the wish for a self-styled strong man leader is powerful enough to overcome rational evidence against it,” Dodes said. “This may be due to naivete based on denial of the sadism in others, rage at personal unfairness that overwhelms normal concerns for others, or simply enough dishonesty and immorality to go along with a malignant leader. They are easy prey for the Big Lie as practiced by tyrants like Trump.”

