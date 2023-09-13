Donald Trump loves McDonald’s more than most things, including his family probably. The former president had it while recovering from COVID in a hospital; he also claimed that Big Macs, Filet-O-Fishs, and fries are why he hasn’t lost his hair. “I know this menu better than you do,” he told an actual McDonald’s employee. “I probably know it better than anybody in here.”

It sounded like a typical Trump brag, because it was, but he also doesn’t seem to think much of the hard-working, underpaid people who make his favorite food. “If you owned a McDonalds, or even a much smaller, less complex operation, WOULD YOU HIRE CROOKED JOE BIDEN TO RUN IT?” he wrote on Truth Social. As noted by Medias Touch, “Trump is basically implying that Biden is so incompetent, that he can’t even meet his perceived low criteria to work at a McDonald’s.”

Trump, who happens to be a fan of McDonalds food and cut an ad for them in 2002, doesn’t value laborers. He attacked autoworkers as “going to hell” unless they support him. Laborers deserve respect. Trump doesn’t deliver and doesn’t understand there is nothing wrong with people who work at McDonald’s.

At least he’s not pushing the wild conspiracy theory that McDonald’s serves human meat? Only his biggest fans are.

This Trumper reacted to Trump’s slam of McDonalds by pushing the conspiracy theory claiming they serve “human meat.” pic.twitter.com/l1yLUFaHL4 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 13, 2023

It’s a risk I’m willing to make for a Double Cheeseburger.

