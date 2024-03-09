A lot of people in Hollywood these days dislike Donald Trump. Few are as seething in their anger about him than Robert De Niro. Before he won election in 2016, the legendary actor went on an epic takedown which ended with him saying he’d like to “punch him in the face.” On Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher, De Niro was back at it, calling him, among other invectives, a “total monster.” Trump, of course, took the bait.

Per Mediaite, after De Niro’s comments went live, Trump took to his rinky-dink Twitter clone to offer a brief — and frankly uninspired — retort. “Robert De Niro has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrom,e” he wrote. “Such a stupid sounding guy, a low IQ individual!”

Say what you will about De Niro, but he at least probably understands how magnets work.

On Real Time, De Niro, who’s played his share of monsters over the decades — including in Killers of the Flower Moon, for which he’s currently Oscar-nominated — announced Trump was too evil even for him.

“I’d never play him as an actor because he’s…I can’t see any good in him,” he said. “Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him.”

De Niro also painted a grim portrait of what a second Trump term would be like. He told Maher Trump would shut down his show, which is frequently critical of him, and he’d “come looking for me.”

He added, “There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says. Let’s believe and take him at his word.”

Speaking of dictatorship, Trump is currently playing host to Hungarian prime minister Victor Orbán, who’s infamous for his autocratic rule. The former president has frequently praised such leaders, and even vowed that, at least for the first day of his second term, he’d be a straight-up “dictator.”

(Via Mediaite)