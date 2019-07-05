People On Twitter Lost It When Trump Said American Troops Seized ‘Airports’ During The Revolutionary War

07.05.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

July 4 in 2019 featured the usual fireworks displays that set fields on fire and, if you prefer to avoid family barbeques, a great chance to stream all of Stranger Things 3. But it also came with a big moment for Donald Trump, who literally rolled tanks into Washington DC for a military spectacular.

That ticketed event also came with a speech from Trump, which of course included the riffing that he loves to do so much. No matter how scripted a speech is, even one about the soldiers of the American Revolution, there is always something completely inaccurate that will be said. And Trump didn’t disappoint on Thursday, claiming somehow that American troops controlled the skies and took back “airports” during the a war that started in 1775.

Trump, reading off a teleprompter, clearly got confused about whatever it was written there for him to say, claiming that airports existed well before the invention of, well, aviation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpFOURTH OF JULYrevolutionary war
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP