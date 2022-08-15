Donald Trump is fuming after FBI agents allegedly “stole” his passports. Yes, as in plural. The twice-impeached former president has been the subject of a bombshell investigation into whether his administration violated the Presidential Records Act which requires a departing president or vice president to hand over sensitive documents to the National Archives and Records Administration before leaving office. During a recent FBI raid of Trump’s Florida mansion, Mar-a-Lago, agents seized 11 boxes of classified material Trump was supposed to have handed over, including top secret information on fellow presidents and maybe even nuclear weapons documents.

Naturally, people have been predicting the MAGA cult leader may soon end up behind bars because of all this, which might be why the FBI apparently confiscated Trump’s passports — all three of them.

In a post to his TRUTH Social platform, Trump ranted about having multiple passports stolen by agents during the raid. While he clarified that one passport was expired — which, if so, why keep it? — the other two were likely active, meaning Trump now had no way of fleeing the country should the DOJ actually charge him with any criminal activity.

Obviously, normal people don’t have multiple passports just lying around their megamansions next to boxes of classified government intel they were supposed to have left in the damn White House, so Twitter users had thoughts.

The FBI confiscating Trump's passports should be bigger news. No other time in history has a former President of the United States had his passports confiscated. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 15, 2022

Donald Trump is a flight risk. https://t.co/nr2PmkXVeo — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2022

Since the FBI confiscated Trump's passport because he's a flight risk, maybe Mexico needs to keep an eye on that impermeable border wall. pic.twitter.com/QMyzHBjFsz — Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️‍🌈🌻🇺🇦 (@filmystic) August 15, 2022

Anyone else find it interesting that Trump looked for his passport in the first place? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 15, 2022

Trump supporters: "Trump isn't going anywhere"

The FBI: "this, but unironically"

😂🤣 — LeGate☮️ | pillow-fight.com CMO (@williamlegate) August 15, 2022

It’s likely Trump has both a regular, government-issued passport and a special diplomatic passport since he is a former president, but it’s strange that he’s just now noticing all three of his travel documents are missing — and even stranger that he’s so pissed off about it. Where were you planning to go, Donald?

