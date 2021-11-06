It’s been almost a year since the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden, shattering his predecessor Donald J. Trump’s desire for a second term and putting him on what may be a collision course for legal hell, perhaps even jail. Or maybe nothing bad will happen to him. (So far only his supporters have been punished.) Maybe he’ll once again escape justice and nab that second term four years later than he had hoped. And if he does that, one of his former staffers warns, it will probably be even worse than you’d think.

As per Insider, Alyssa Farah, who served as both the director of strategic communications and assistant to Trump in 2020, went on CNN, where she joined a number of former associates, like Michael Cohen, in pointing out that the ex-president is a pretty bad dude. She reminded people that he’s a “man who has challenged our institutions near to the breaking point.”

She also echoed statements made by others in the know that a potential second Trump term would be “very different” from the already chaotic first. And she outlined what “scares” her the most about him doing another spin as the most powerful person in the world.

“There were things that he wanted to do when he was in power the first time that was well beyond the scope of what the US president should be able to do, but oftentimes it was simply the motivation of hoping to win reelection that kept him from doing things,” Farah said.

She only named a few things Trump would do if he returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Among them were “weaponizing the justice department against political opponents” and “going after the free press,” both of which he tried in his first term, though he could ramp both of those up. He would also, she said, “certainly be open to using the military for political reasons as well.”

Trump has yet to formally announce his candidacy for an election that’s still three years off, though some of his more die-hard-y supporters still believe he could magically replace Joe Biden. (Though each deadline for that has come and gone and Joe’s still there.) It might take convincing both GOP leaders and voters that more of President Trump isn’t good for anyone. But that didn’t exactly work out the last time, did it?

(Via Insider)