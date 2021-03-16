It’s been months since Donald Trump occupied the White House but we’re still learning just how terrible it was to work for the former president as his former lackeys look for work and some brave reporters come forward with their own stories.

One such anecdote came Tuesday morning from ABC’s Chief White House Reporter Jon Karl by way of the Politico Playbook. Karl, who covered the White House during Trump’s tenure, shared an excerpt from his new book Front Row at the Trump Show, detailing just how demoralizing it was to work for the insurrection-stirring angry Lorax.

In his book, Karl relays a story told to him by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham — a member of the administration who never gave a press briefing and who Karl describes as resentful of the press in general. According to Karl, Grisham landed on Trump’s bad side after she refused to remove CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from the White House briefing room — a decision that was never in her power to make since the White House Press Corps operates under its own authority. Apparently, Collins had been asking some tough questions of the administration and Trump just did not like that.

“Go down there and get her out of there,” Trump told Grisham. “Mr. President, I really cannot do that,” Grisham told Trump to his face mid-briefing, to which the president responded: “That’s because you are weak! You are worthless!”

Yikes.

Collins, for her part, found the whole thing quite funny, sharing a screenshot of the original Politico article on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1371813350468947969

This should serve as a good reminder that no job, and no boss, is worth selling your soul for. Grisham just had to find that out the hard way.