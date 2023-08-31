With Donald Trump now facing four indictments, the former president will have plenty of opportunities to pepper judges and attorneys with wild, egotistical statements that only Trump can make. Such was the case in New York where Trump is facing his first indictment for business fraud stemming from the hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in an effort to cover up their alleged affair and protect Trump’s 2016 campaign.

According to a new transcript released this week, Trump reportedly told lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James that he was too busy saving the world to commit fraud. More specifically, Trump claimed he was stopping “nuclear war,” so he didn’t really have time for the Trump Organization. You know how it is.

Via Insider:

“Yeah, I think you can say it. It’s another way of saying it. I was very busy. I was — I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives,” Trump added. “I think you would have nuclear holocaust if I didn’t deal with North Korea. I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren’t elected,” Trump said of his four years in office. “And I think you might have a nuclear war now if you want to know the truth,” he continued.

As for who was taking care of the company while Trump was saving the world, the former president was quick to offer up a sacrificial lamb.

“My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am,” Trump testified. Ever the dutiful son, Eric Trump confirmed in his own deposition that his father only involves himself with the company when it involves golf greens.

“Maybe he’s at one of the golf courses and he wants to redesign a green or something like that because he’s golf fanatic and loves it,” Eric testified. “But for all intents and purposes, no, he’s not sitting in that position and he largely relies on Don and I and other executives to run a nice business.”

(Via Insider)