With Donald Trump’s mugshot out in the wild, social media has had a field day reacting to the photo even though this is technically Trump’s fourth arrest. (He’s had a busy summer.)

While most of the reactions have been jokes dunking on the former president, Marjorie Taylor Greene took things to a strange and incoherent level by making up a fake mugshot of herself. However, in a surprise twist, Greene did not corner the market on the most sycophantic reaction to Trump’s arrest. That honor goes to the conservatives filling up Twitter by comparing Trump to, we kid you not, Tupac Shakur. Never in a million years would anyone equate Trump with Tupac, and yet here we are.

“In the urban black community, a mug shot can be an iconic symbol, both of victimization and of greatness,” Dinesh D’Douza tweeted. “It’s a defiant UP YOURS to ‘the man.’ Think Tupac Shakur. Trump is now the ultimate gangsta in our culture.”

In the urban black community, a mug shot can be an iconic symbol, both of victimization and of greatness. It’s a defiant UP YOURS to “the man.” Think Tupac Shakur. Trump is now the ultimate gangsta in our culture pic.twitter.com/IwEzoEvggI — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 25, 2023

“I support Tupac Trump and I’m blocked by Elon Musk. I think I’m becoming a gangster,” noted conservative pundit Catturd tweeted before creating the hasthag #TupacTrump.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for right-wingers to run with the Tupac theme, and quickly get dunked on for what has to be their most out-of-touch comparison yet. Donald Trump and Tupac. What even is reality anymore?

But don’t take our word for it, here’s the actual Tupac sharing his thoughts on Trump:

Yeah because Tupac loved Trump pic.twitter.com/2i2XaGLu0d https://t.co/mLa00YXj8p — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 25, 2023

You can see some of the reactions to #TupacTrump below:

how every republican feels hyping up trump’s mugshot https://t.co/uMu6rfmD6C pic.twitter.com/RCiAYraweN — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) August 25, 2023

Ah yeah, the guy who ran a full page ad attacking and falsely smearing the 'Central Park 5' – who still denies their innocence to this day – is a 'tupac shakur gangster.'https://t.co/kSxXmQysRX pic.twitter.com/U8KozbQafx — 🏳️‍🌈Spacedad – On Threads: @iamspacedad (@SuperSpacedad) August 25, 2023

I seriously can’t believe this is a real tweet. https://t.co/YDzcy6gFKZ — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 25, 2023

There wasn’t a single “urban” black person within a 5 mile radius of Dinesh when he made this stupid ass tweet. https://t.co/nodCxGW0GC — President Hotep Doobs (@HotepDoobs) August 25, 2023

Whenever I want to take the pulse of the "urban Black community" I head on over to dinesh d'souza's TL and he gives me the straight dope. https://t.co/4HXYD0gSwa — SIC SEMPER MARK ASS BUSTERS (@TheGhostOfJohnM) August 25, 2023

reading this in the cadence of the Law & Order opening narration https://t.co/XbTuygOR40 — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) August 25, 2023

Ohhh I get it now. This was all an elaborate plot by Trump to appeal to his base of support: “the urban black community.” https://t.co/m75Gr5OS4V — Tim Gill (@timgill924) August 25, 2023

(Via Dinesh D’Souza on Twitter)