You’ve just been arrested for a fourth time this year, you’ve paid your $200,000 bond, and your mugshot went public. What do you do next? If you’re Donald Trump, you share deranged memes on Truth Social.

On Thursday, Trump was arrested at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on felony charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Once he posted his bond (and his lovely mugshot appeared on shirts, both official and unofficial), he returned to then-Twitter, now-X for the first time in two years, but his heart is with Truth Social. “I LOVE TRUTH SOCIAL. IT IS MY HOME!!!” Trump wrote before going on a meme-sharing spree.

In one, taken from John Wick (leave Keanu out of this), he’s surrounded by guns with words like “DEMOCRATS,” “INDICTMENT,” “PEDOPHILES,” and “COMMUNISTS” written on them. In another, he’s smiling ghoulishly while underneath his chin, it reads, “The Face You Make When You Have the Hottest and Most Beloved Social Media Site On the Internet.”

Other memes include: a MAGA supporter asking, “Remember when we had a president who never ever stopped working for America?” (the pic is from Trump’s “walk of shame” following a poorly-attended rally, which is very funny); Pepe the Frog hanging out in Trump’s jacket pocket, for some reason; and an edit of Trump’s mugshot calling him the “greatest president ever” (there’s a lot of mugshot memes). “We love you!!!!” the meme maker wrote, knowing that Trump wouldn’t hear it from his wife.

