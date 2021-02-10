Then-president Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in early January for his role in inciting the attack at the U.S. Capitol building that left five people dead.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” a statement from the social media platform read.

On Monday, Twitter CFO Ned Segal confirmed that even if Trump runs for office again (“We will be back in some form,” he said the day he left the White House), he’s still banned. “The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official,” he said on CNBC. “Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.” Despite (or because of?) deplatforming the extremely online former-president, Twitter is doing fine:

In its earnings report Tuesday, the company provided a unique disclosure on user growth in the current quarter, saying it saw above average growth throughout the month despite “unusual circumstances.” … Twitter shares were up as much as 13% as of Wednesday morning.

Trump’s anger was reportedly at “an eight” on a scale of one to 10 while watching Tuesday’s impeachment trial, so it must be killing him that he can’t tweet. Now, or ever again. He’ll have to save his Diet Coke takes for real life.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal says former President Trump will never be allowed back on the platform: “When you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform … Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence.” pic.twitter.com/5iwdXRDQcO — The Recount (@therecount) February 10, 2021

This makes me strangely happy this morning. #itsthelittlethings https://t.co/7ws7R1LsAr — Therese Wells (@Truffula_Seed) February 10, 2021

Thank goodness. Who knows how much more damage he can create if he were allowed a huge platform like Twitter again. https://t.co/PuESgr0BX5 — Marie Doolan (@MarieWpg) February 10, 2021

Exactly. Like Kamala said, no two sets of rules for the powerful and everyone else. https://t.co/SnX6im0G7P — Ben Randle (@BRandleTheatre) February 10, 2021

And all it took was an attempt to de-democratize the United States of America https://t.co/TlBKmYaKqS — yolkboy (@theyolkboy) February 10, 2021

Gotta wonder how many lives could have been saved or improved if this had happened sooner… just even considering two stories in the news right now – incitement of violent insurrection, and the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes due to racist rhetoric on social media. https://t.co/sTeHuqvEuo — Matt Tyson (@tysonfilm) February 10, 2021

Twitter understands accountability better than 44 Senators https://t.co/XygNYaxrPw — The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) February 10, 2021

(Via CNBC)