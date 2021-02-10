Getty Image
Twitter Confirmed That Donald Trump’s Ban Is Permanent, And It’s SAD! That Trump Can’t See These Reactions

Then-president Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in early January for his role in inciting the attack at the U.S. Capitol building that left five people dead.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” a statement from the social media platform read.

On Monday, Twitter CFO Ned Segal confirmed that even if Trump runs for office again (“We will be back in some form,” he said the day he left the White House), he’s still banned. “The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official,” he said on CNBC. “Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.” Despite (or because of?) deplatforming the extremely online former-president, Twitter is doing fine:

In its earnings report Tuesday, the company provided a unique disclosure on user growth in the current quarter, saying it saw above average growth throughout the month despite “unusual circumstances.” … Twitter shares were up as much as 13% as of Wednesday morning.

Trump’s anger was reportedly at “an eight” on a scale of one to 10 while watching Tuesday’s impeachment trial, so it must be killing him that he can’t tweet. Now, or ever again. He’ll have to save his Diet Coke takes for real life.

(Via CNBC)

