This seems like an evergreen statement, but Donald Trump should really, really stop tweeting. With Michael Cohen’s guilty plea admitting to making false statements to Congress involving Russian contacts and plans for building a Trump property in Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign, it would seem for all intents and purposes that Trump could soon be buried under a house of cards. Yet, that didn’t stop him from tweeting just about the worst possible thing on Friday morning.

From Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Trump is in town for the G20 Summit (and where he was supposed to meet with Vladimir Putin before mysteriously canceling) he unleashed the following whopper onto the world.

“Oh, I get it! I am a very good developer, happily living my life, when I see our Country going in the wrong direction (to put it mildly),” tweeted the president. “Against all odds, I decide to run for President & continue to run my business-very legal & very cool, talked about it on the campaign trail… Lightly looked at doing a building somewhere in Russia. Put up zero money, zero guarantees and didn’t do the project. Witch Hunt!”

Though there are so many worthy of consideration, this may very well be the silliest tweet of Trump’s entire Twitter career. And it didn’t take long before the rest of the internet to zero in on five words, in particular, which quickly became a meme.

It was just some light collusion and light obstruction, your honor. All very legal and very cool. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 30, 2018