Some Trump Voters Are Turning On Him After Realizing That They’re Being Screwed By The GOP Tax Plan

News & Culture Writer
02.06.19

Getty Image

Now that the United States government has reopened, Americans have begun to file their 2018 tax returns. Unfortunately, due to President Donald Trump and the GOP’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that was passed in 2017, which favors corporations and the exorbitantly wealthy, many in the middle class are owing more to the IRS than usual. Those who would normally see a refund are now seeing less money back, or are even getting slapped with a bill thanks to newly abbreviated income brackets.

Not only did the GOP tax bill cap deductions for taxes paid to state and local governments, but it also dramatically increased the donation amount to be eligible for a charitable giving deduction. As such, higher earners are able to maintain a hold of substantially more money and the lowest earners are getting screwed over.

Predictably, this has got to sting for those who voted for Trump on promises that he would lower their taxes and are now gobsmacked to learn that this is not actually the case. Many Trump supporters have taken to Twitter to express their feelings of anger and betrayal — some of whom are now surprised to find themselves owing upwards of several thousand dollars to the IRS.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpgop tax bill

Listen To This

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 4 hours ago 9 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 1 day ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP