Now that the United States government has reopened, Americans have begun to file their 2018 tax returns. Unfortunately, due to President Donald Trump and the GOP’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that was passed in 2017, which favors corporations and the exorbitantly wealthy, many in the middle class are owing more to the IRS than usual. Those who would normally see a refund are now seeing less money back, or are even getting slapped with a bill thanks to newly abbreviated income brackets.

Not only did the GOP tax bill cap deductions for taxes paid to state and local governments, but it also dramatically increased the donation amount to be eligible for a charitable giving deduction. As such, higher earners are able to maintain a hold of substantially more money and the lowest earners are getting screwed over.

Predictably, this has got to sting for those who voted for Trump on promises that he would lower their taxes and are now gobsmacked to learn that this is not actually the case. Many Trump supporters have taken to Twitter to express their feelings of anger and betrayal — some of whom are now surprised to find themselves owing upwards of several thousand dollars to the IRS.