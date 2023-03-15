Donald Trump ain’t doing so hot right now, but even though he’s right now on the cusp of a potential indictment (plus a new look into possible money laundering), he has to be doing better than he was in late 2020 and early 2021. Losing re-election snapped something in his already weird brain. You might recall he even inspired supporters to try and overturn democracy. He was also believing some deeply strange things about alleged voter fraud. But according to one of his closest pals, it could have been even worse.

As per the Atlanta Journal Constitution (as caught by The Daily Beast), Lindsey Graham spoke to a grand jury last year investigating Trump and team’s attempts to flip the vote in Georgia. Five members of the 23-person panel spoke with the local paper, telling them about some of the more shocking things they learned. One tidbit came from the state’s senator, who delved into how frazzled Trump’s brain was after the election leaned towards the winner, Joe Biden.

“He said that during that time, if somebody had told Trump that aliens came down and stole Trump ballots, that Trump would’ve believed it,” the juror revealed.

That shouldn’t come as too much of a shock. Clearly Trump will believe in anything that benefits him. Even the kookiest voter fraud hucksters have stayed away from aliens. But would anyone be surprised if they started using that line, especially given Tucker Carlson is known to float alien conspiracy theories? You could even argue MAGA extra-terrestrials is more likely than some of the tinfoil hat nonsense spouted by the likes of Mike Lindell. Perhaps if he loses the next GOP presidential ticket, Trump will finally crack the seal on an alien invasion.

