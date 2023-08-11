A Utah man was killed this week after pulling a gun on federal agents who confronted him at his home for making a series of violent threats against Joe Biden and other government officials. The FBI had a warrant for Craig Deleeuw Robertson of Provo who allegedly threatened to kill Biden with a sniper rifle ahead of his visit to Utah. Roberston also openly plotted to assassinate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for prosecuting Donald Trump.

In an ironic twist, Trump’s MAGA-based social media platform Truth Social tipped off the FBI about Robertson’s online activity.

Via NBC News:

The senior law enforcement official said the Secret Service initially referred Robertson and his threats to the FBI. Truth Social, the social media site Trump founded and uses regularly, also alerted the FBI in March about Robertson’s threats against Bragg on the site, a second senior law enforcement official said.

According to NBC News, Robertson was shot after he “pointed his weapon at agents and did not respond to their commands” while being served a warrant on Wednesday morning. Biden was due in the state later in that day.

Little else is known about the confrontation, which has sparked a hotbed of conspiracy theories. Some right-wing social media users have started equating Robertson with Ashli Babbit, the January 6 rioter who was shot while attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol. Others have accused the Biden administration of having Robertson “killed for his views,” according to NBC.

(Via NBC News)