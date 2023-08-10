The “Dark Brandon” merchandise really went to Joe Biden‘s head.

Following a speech in at a plant in New Mexico where he mocked Donald Trump’s odd fear of wind turbines, the president snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy over a question about his son, Hunter. “There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them, talking business. Is that… what?” Doocy said, to which Biden replied, “I never talked business with anybody. I knew you’d have a lousy question.” Doocy asked why his question was lousy. Biden answered, “Because it’s not true,” then walked away.

The Huffington Post has the background:

Doocy was likely attempting to build on discounted congressional testimony by former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer, who provided no smoking gun to tie the president to wrongdoing in his son’s deals. Archer did claim, though, that Biden made small talk with his son’s associates.

This isn’t the first time that Biden and Doocy have sparred. The president called the White House correspondent a “stupid son of a b*tch” and razzed him about being friendly with Vladimir Putin.

You can watch the latest incident below.

"I knew you'd have a lousy question" — Biden to Peter Doocy after he asks him about Hunter pic.twitter.com/0EnSayxmh9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2023

(Via the Huffington Post)