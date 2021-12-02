Right-wing batsh*t crazy conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been called a lot of things, though “journalist” isn’t usually one of them. But don’t try telling that to Tucker Carlson. To hear the Fox News pundit tell it, Jones—whose own lawyers described him as a “performance artist” in a custody case—is this generation’s Edward R. Murrow.

On Wednesday night, Carlson went on a tirade against the January 6th House select committee, and was taken aback that they would subpoena Alex Jones in their ongoing investigation into the insurrection at the Capitol. The way Carlson sees it, it’s just the committee’s way of shutting up “one of the most popular journalists on the right.” Carlson went on:

“Jones is often mocked for his flamboyance but the truth is he’s been a far better guide to reality in recent years, in other words, a far better journalist, than say, NBC news national correspondent Ken Dilanian or Margaret Brennan of CBS. Alex Jones never bought the Russia hoax, not for a second. And if Jones sat down with Tony Fauci, he would ask real questions just as journalists are supposed to do. Wouldn’t just slobber all over it. But Alex Jones makes fun of Joe Biden so the January 6th committee is threatening him with prison.”

For his part, Jones says he plans to plead the fifth, “Not because I’ve done anything wrong, but because these people are political criminals that have an ax to grind and have been bragging everywhere they want to put me in prison, okay? I don’t intend on spending the rest of my life in prison.”

Alex Jones today says he “doesn’t want to spend the rest of my life in prison,” so he will plead the 5th before the J6 Select Committee. pic.twitter.com/jxPjECVT4w — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, you can watch Carlson’s full tirade over at Mediaite.

(Via Mediaite)