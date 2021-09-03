Tucker Carlson routinely espouses theories found in murderous manifestos, so it’s no surprise his latest rhetoric about the coronavirus is equally dangerous and unhinged. As the coronavirus pandemic continues thanks to the Delta variant and large portions of the United States (and the rest of the world) still unvaccinated, businesses and other entities are becoming more strict about requiring proof of vaccination in a variety of ways.

On Thursday, during a segment about anti-vax people being prosecuted for buying fake vaccine cards, Carlson defended the practice and straight up told people to break the law in order to remain unvaccinated. During a segment in which he discussed how one lawmaker called buying a fake vaccination card a “serious crime,” Carlson called that a “lie” and tried to claim it was patriotic to not get vaccinated in a country where hundreds continue to die from coronavirus every day.

Tucker Carlson straight up advocates for unvaccinated people to get fake vaccine cards to avoid mandates: "Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent, law-abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants." pic.twitter.com/d0uoS1nRxz — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 3, 2021

“Except that’s a lie. Buying a fake vaccination card is not a, quote, ‘serious crime,’” Carlson said. “It’s not even close to a serious crime. Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent, law-abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants.”

Carlson, who many have pointed out works for a company that’s required employees to divulge their vaccination status and has a vaccine passport system in place, continued to bemoan the vaccine during the segment and alluded to violence once again when discussing vaccine mandates.

“You know what’s a serious crime? Forcing Americans to take drugs they don’t need or want. That’s a very serious crime,” Carlson said. “And let’s hope, in the end, someone is punished for it, severely.”

In the grand scheme of things, it might be one of the more tame things he’s spouted in the history of his alternate reality Fox News program. But it’s certainly something to hear Carlson, a man oh-so concerned about law and order, telling his viewers to willingly break the law in order to keep being a public health menace.

