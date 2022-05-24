Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s been busy as usual lately. He’s been theatrically backpedalling on “replacement theory,” claiming not to know what it is despite discussing it for quite some time. His pants are apparently now also on fire after catching wind of what former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron really thinks about him, and yup, he might be a little bit distracted. Too distracted, perhaps, to notice that his Twitter account’s bio may have been rewritten without his knowledge.

Has Tucker Carlson been hacked? Thor Benson, a writer for The Daily Beast and The Atlantic, asked this question while noticing that Tucker’s Twitter bio now claims that he’s “Fully Vaccinated” and identifies as binary while preferring the “They/Theirs” pronouns.

Did someone hack Tucker Carlson's account? pic.twitter.com/Yy1oTAz98a — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 24, 2022

Now, Tucker has made it pretty clear that he’s not vaccinated against Covid and doesn’t intend to change that status. As for the pronouns, well, he’s either messing with people, or someone’s messing with they/theirs. But good for Tucker, maybe? Who knows, but as journalist Aaron Rupar pointed out, the “bio suddenly reflects inclusion and human empathy, therefore he must’ve been hacked.”

Tucker Carlson's Twitter bio suddenly reflects inclusion and human empathy, therefore he must've been hacked https://t.co/RfUhyh9BVR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2022

Heroes and capes comin’ at ya from the WUTangKids account.

Not all heroes wear capes…some hack Tucker Carlson’s twitter account and fix his bio pic.twitter.com/YGavlApUJv — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) May 24, 2022

From there, the jokes were almost too easy. “Tucker Carlson comes out as non-binary (2022)” is surely not happening, but people are sure having fun with this.