Tucker Carlson May Have Finally Gone Too Far By Angering Military Leaders While Ridiculing Female Service Members

Tucker Carlson sure is going to town lately in post-Trump America to keep himself entertained. The Fox News host is making things up about low sperm count and weed along with claiming that Democrats created QAnon, but now, he may have messed with the wrong crowd: the military. Why would Tucker do such a thing — ridiculing women who are brave enough serve on active duty while pregnant — since service members and veterans often skew conservative? There’s no telling what his logic is, but prominent members of the military community of all political persuasions are not pleased.

“Tucker Carlson doesn’t think women can serve in the military,” Vote Vets (which is a Democratic organization) tweeted. “Pretty bold words from a frozen food heir who couldn’t be bothered to serve himself.”

Tucker seemed pretty peeved after Joe Biden announced that the military had created maternity flight suits. “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” Carlson declared on air. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.” He then went on a tirade about Biden, who Carlson believes isn’t viewing China as a threat: “While China’s military becomes more masculine, as it assembles the world’s largest navy, our military needs [to] as Joe Biden says become more feminine.”

CNN reports that several military officials and the Pentagon (including spokesperson John Kirby and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin) feel “revulsion” by Tucker’s attack on female service members. Kirby added that the military is working to become “more inclusive, more respectful of everyone — especially women.” In doing so, “What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That’s on them.”

Very quickly, officials rallied against Tucker’s words. General Paul Funk, Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, and Major General Patrick Donahoe pushed back hard against Tucker, and Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General John B. Richardson IV tweeted, “Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun.”

They weren’t alone. Soon enough, veterans, service members, and civilians alike called out Carlson for not recognizing the sacrifices and badassery coming from female service members. To that point, Joe Walsh tweeted, “Every woman in the military I’ve ever met could absolutely kick Tucker Carlson’s ass.”

Lieutenant General Theodore D. Martin shared a photo of his daughter while tweeting that women “are NOT ‘making a mockery of our military’… You WISH your daughter was as AWESOME as MINE! so BACK OFF.” And the deluge continued.

Will Tucker Carlson issue an apology? People are waiting to find out.

(Via CNN & Vote Vets)

