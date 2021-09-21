With no new developments being reported about Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s swollen balls, Tucker Carlson had to go back to talking about his other favorite topic on Monday night: those pesky vaccine mandates. This time, his target was the U.S. military. Several weeks ago, the Biden administration announced that it would be requiring all U.S. troops to be vaccinated, and Carlson is still not over it. Now he’s channeling Dana Carvey’s “Church Lady” character from SNL in discussing the mandate and speculating that it has something to do with… Satan?!?

As Mediaite reports, Carlson had a lot of questions about why the military would want to require troops to be vaccinated—we’re guessing he’s looking for a reason beyond “so that they don’t die and/or kill any fellow troops.” He floated one bonkers theory:

“The point of mandatory vaccination is to identify the sincere Christians in the ranks, the freethinkers, the men with high testosterone levels, and anyone else who doesn’t love Joe Biden, and make them leave immediately. It’s a takeover of the U.S. military.”

That wasn’t even the most insane part. Carlson then put up a couple of slides from a PowerPoint presentation he said the show had obtained from an Army slideshow about the COVID vaccine:

“You will notice their sympathetic portrayal of Satanism. ‘How many children were sacrificed to Satan because of the vaccine?’ the slide reads, apparently sarcastically. Then the presentation proceeds to list the so-called tenets of Satanism which are taken from the Temple of Satanism website. So here you have the United States Army doing PR for satanism.”

Tucker Carlson says vaccine requirements for the military are a ploy to "identify the sincere Christians in the ranks, the free thinkers, the men with high testosterone levels, and anybody else who doesn't love Joe Biden and make them leave immediately." pic.twitter.com/cEoZhpGo3U — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 21, 2021

If you look closely at the first slide, however, you’ll notice that among the “evil” tenets listed are things like, “One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.” And that the title of the slide itself is “Questions from Friday,” which would seem to indicate that “How many children were sacrificed to Satan because of the vaccine?” was a question asked by someone else… then answered somewhat sarcastically by whoever was in charge.

According to Mediaite, Carlson says the Army did confirm that the slide was real, but noted that it was not part of any presentation that military officials had approved. (Those wacky Satanists—always flying under the military’s radar!)