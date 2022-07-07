Tucker Carlson seems to have a problem with women. While he’s a 53-year-old husband and father of four with a nationally televised “news” program, he’s been acting even more like a sexist frat bro these days (which, given his past obnoxiousness, is saying a lot). He took that puerility to new lows on Wednesday night when he shared a photo of Nancy Pelosi in a bathing suit for no reason other than to body-shame the Speaker of the House, who—spoiler alert—looks pretty damn good at 82 years old!

Tucker Carlson covering the most important topic of the day: Nancy Pelosi’s cleavage. pic.twitter.com/BYc2poeXnl — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 7, 2022

As Mediaite reports, Carlson closed out his Wednesday night show by mockingly stating that “Nancy Pelosi was so upset at the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine that she fled America over this last Fourth of July weekend and went up on a private beach in Italy. And we’re going to go out tonight by singeing your retinas with a photograph of that event.”

He then cut to a closeup of Pelosi’s cleavage, which… really? This from a “man” who’s been pushing testicle tanning on his viewers? And on a network that has been plagued for years of sexual harassment claims—and reportedly paid out $13 million to former anchor Bill O’Reilly’s victims alone?

The misogyny didn’t end there though. Former congressman-turned-political commentator Jason Chaffetz, who was filling in for Sean Hannity, joined in the male chauvinist pig fun by joking that Tucker had just forced “every person in the country to turn off their televisions,” then threatened that he would one day get him back.

All of this came just one day after Carlson blamed nagging women for the rise in mass shootings in America.

Ha ha ha! Sexism is funny!

