You should never take advice from Tucker Carlson, but you should extra-never take medical advice from Tucker Carlson.

During Tuesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News’ finest “performatively outraged wedge salad” blasted conspiracy theory particles all over the studio. Carlson said he’s not against vaccines (you know there’s a “but” coming), but “before we take this one, [I have] a few questions about it, about this specific vaccine.” His I’m-just-asking-questions include, “If vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives?” and “Honestly, what’s the answer to that?” Carlson continued:

“If the vaccine is effective, there is no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact. So maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that. Well, you’d hate to think that, especially if you’ve gotten two shots, but what’s the other potential explanation? We can’t think of one.”

Carlson isn’t directly telling his mask-less viewers to not get the vaccine because “it doesn’t work,” but he’s not NOT saying it, either. The next morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked by CNN’s New Day anchor John Berman about Carlson’s comments.

“That’s just a typical crazy conspiracy theory. Why wouldn’t we tell people it works. Look at the data,” the medical director replied. “I don’t have any idea what he’s talking about.” Berman wondered whether it’s “dangerous” for a “TV personality” like Carlson to spread misinformation, to which Fauci said, “Well, it’s certainly not helpful to the public health of this nation or globally. I don’t want to get into arguments about Tucker Carlson, but to me, it’s counter to trying to protect the safety and health of the American public.”

To recap: don’t listen to Carlson. About anything. Ever.

Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who falsely suggested to his 3.4 million viewers that COVID vaccines don’t work: “That’s just a typical crazy conspiracy theory … Look at the data, the data are overwhelming." pic.twitter.com/wAANZeSBum — The Recount (@therecount) April 14, 2021

(Via Mediaite)