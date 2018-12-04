Getty Image

For ages, when it came to “adult content,” Twitter has been the puritanical one. If you wanted to let your freak flag fly — which is to say, engage in completely normal, mature, and safe online sexual behavior that ought not to be shamed or outlawed — then Tumblr was your social media joint. But that era is about to end: On December 17, as per The Verge, the platform will begin eradicating any porn-related pages or communities, and it will flag any content that, with exceptions, features nudity or sexual conduct.

What are those exceptions, you may ask? According to the newly amended Tumblr guidelines, those include “exposed female-presenting nipples in connection with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments, and health-related situations, such as post-mastectomy or gender confirmation surgery.” Written erotica, nudity found in art, and “nudity related to political or newsworthy speech” (which seems specific and rare) can be posted freely, without need to warn admin or appeal.

Everything else? No longer welcome. That means no genitalia, no “female-presenting” nipples, and no sex acts. Those that are already live will, after December 17, be flagged or deleted by algorithms. Tumblr has vowed to contact any users who have posted sexual content over the years, to warn them of the new rules. Those with porn-related Tumblr pages can also export their pages before the purging. Appeals will be allowed by those arguing they aren’t violating the new rules.