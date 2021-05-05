Twitter’s doing pretty well these days. A certain rage-tweeting former president hasn’t been on there in nearly four months, and there’s no plans on welcoming him back. What’s more, it’s been doing great without him, with user activity, even ad revenue actually increasing since he’s been gone. And on Wednesday, they rolled out another perk: They finally got rid of image cropping.

For too long — ever since they started allowing images, back in 2010 — pictures that weren’t horizontal were cropped in one’s feed. No more. As per The Verge, the social media giant is rolling out an end to that practice. What that means is, if someone posts a particularly tall image — of a tall building, or a tall person, or any picture that has more height than width — it won’t be automatically (and sometimes questionably) cropped to fit some arbitrary idea of how tweets should be shaped.

Mind you, not all users will experience the new lack of cropping. It should already work in the Twitter app, but perhaps not yet if you’re tweeting on your desktop or laptop.

When the news hit, people celebrated by, of course, tweeting.

No more Twitter crop pic.twitter.com/AAqeLP7X5e — Watcher (@wearewatcher) May 5, 2021

now that twitter crop is gone I can finally post my art properly! pic.twitter.com/BxYze85jke — Kiana Mosser (@kianamosser) May 5, 2021

TWITTER CROP IS GONE?! updated the app and there are beautiful full images everywhere!

reposting my girl in her full uncropped glory 😭🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/gWfL0fL8gQ — Juno | ✨Hyperspace Wizard ✨ (@GalacticJonah) May 5, 2021

me seeing my timeline light up with art & rts now that Twitter crop is gone pic.twitter.com/ZUNalCDnFS — Aleks Le 🏂 (@AleksLeVO) May 5, 2021

Others celebrated by making jokes, seeing how tall they could go without getting cropped.

Twitter crop is gone 👋 pic.twitter.com/jiOBoLX2wo — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 5, 2021

TWITTER CROP IS GONE??

ARTISTS! TODAY WE RISE! 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/YahvsHGp1V — MJ 🐭 (@minjimouse_art) May 5, 2021

“Twitter crop is gone?” Not so fast pic.twitter.com/eLMMZwa6Lx — trent andrew (@trentandrewrld) May 5, 2021

"Twitter Crop is gone?" Ha! We'll see about that!! pic.twitter.com/ww4Tz0YIwI — JakeWhyman (@Jake_Whyman) May 5, 2021

We heard the twitter crop is gone…🦕 🎥: #JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/0hvOHzSoJh — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) May 5, 2021

Twitter crop is gone? once again I shall post the pinnacle of human evolution Chris Redfield pic.twitter.com/lg4Sc14Kx1 — Gene Park, CEO of Pizza Butt (@GenePark) May 5, 2021

Twitter crop is gone, post tall Goro pic.twitter.com/eDdvopoM4e — Screen Junkies (@screenjunkies) May 5, 2021

now that twitter crop is gone, it’s time to revisit this photo from the set of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME 🕷 pic.twitter.com/xhL0JDLKOa — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) May 5, 2021

Twitter crop is gone so here is Lana Del Rey pic.twitter.com/UyOHzGsIpN — LDR Pop Crave (@LANAPOPCRAVE) May 5, 2021

Twitter crop is gone so here is the best tall photo ever pic.twitter.com/8WwWEFKb5s — John Foley (@2008Philz) May 5, 2021

Though not everyone was jubilant. The end of cropping also meant the end of a popular Twitter joke: the old “open for a surprise” gag.

the "open for surprise" caption users now that the twitter crop is gone pic.twitter.com/T9TUlQHniY — NICHOLAS DANTE (@nicholasdante_) May 5, 2021

"open for a surprise" mfs now that twitter crop is gone: pic.twitter.com/bnPZOx6SR0 — fr0steeeee (@fr0steeeee) May 5, 2021

As with any bit of progress, you take the good with the bad, the upsides and the inevitable downsides. Such is life.

(Via The Verge)