Two Juggalos Tried To Cut Their Roommate’s Tattoo Off, And Then Set Him On Fire

Two men sharing a home in Hebron, Maryland — Cary Edwards, 35 (left) and Paul Hurst, 33 (right), were arrested and charged with attempted murder for assaulting a third man who was also living with them. After a failed attempt at cutting a tattoo off of their roommate’s arm, the two men doused the man’s arm with flammable liquid and set him on fire before leaving him to suffer for several hours until he was finally taken to a hospital.

Reasons for the attempted tattoo removal are unknown, however the Baltimore Sun thinks that Juggalism may have been involved:

Both suspects have been charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and a deadly weapon charge. Officials say there is a strong possibility the suspects and the victim are connected with the Juggalos, a group of fans of the Detroit hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse. Police said the victim’s tattoo was “consistent” with the fan group, which the FBI has classified as a gang.

I would have to guess that either it’s Juggalos or that SAMCRO is expanding to Eastern Maryland. But since SAMCRO is a both a fictional gang which are more experienced professionals when it comes to the art of forced tattoo removal anyway, I guess that just leaves the Juggalos.

So what the hell do you have to do Juggalos to get them to actually attempt to violently remove your Juggalo-themed tattoo? Be outed as a closet fan of Mumford and Sons? Get caught swapping out Faygo for Coke Zero? Secretly owning a pair of skinny jeans? Whatever it is, it’s not worth it. But I’m sure prison will be fun for two dudes who like to dress up as angry clowns.

(Via Gawker)