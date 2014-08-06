Two Juggalos Tried To Cut Their Roommate’s Tattoo Off, And Then Set Him On Fire

Two men sharing a home in Hebron, Maryland — Cary Edwards, 35 (left) and Paul Hurst, 33 (right), were arrested and charged with attempted murder for assaulting a third man who was also living with them. After a failed attempt at cutting a tattoo off of their roommate’s arm, the two men doused the man’s arm with flammable liquid and set him on fire before leaving him to suffer for several hours until he was finally taken to a hospital.
Reasons for the attempted tattoo removal are unknown, however the Baltimore Sun thinks that Juggalism may have been involved:
Both suspects have been charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and a deadly weapon charge.
Officials say there is a strong possibility the suspects and the victim are connected with the Juggalos, a group of fans of the Detroit hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse. Police said the victim’s tattoo was “consistent” with the fan group, which the FBI has classified as a gang.
I would have to guess that either it’s Juggalos or that SAMCRO is expanding to Eastern Maryland. But since SAMCRO is a both a fictional gang which are more experienced professionals when it comes to the art of forced tattoo removal anyway, I guess that just leaves the Juggalos.
So what the hell do you have to do Juggalos to get them to actually attempt to violently remove your Juggalo-themed tattoo? Be outed as a closet fan of Mumford and Sons? Get caught swapping out Faygo for Coke Zero? Secretly owning a pair of skinny jeans? Whatever it is, it’s not worth it. But I’m sure prison will be fun for two dudes who like to dress up as angry clowns.
(Via Gawker)
yeah well could you expect anything else from idiots who would willingly walk around like that?
The Juggalo crime family has a sacred code, they must have made him an offer he couldn’t refuse (magnets for faygo)
Guess that’s what happens when Badger and Skinny Pete binge watch Sons of Anarchy. Get well soon, Jesse.
I’ve got a piss-warm Faygo here that says it’ll come out that the third guy asked them to do it.
#Juggalism
After you read the whole story….to the end….you see there’s nothing “dumb” about this at all. It’s
kind ‘a supposed that the tattoo was a Juggalot mofolot tatoo so they had every reason to try to cut it off and, when they faiiled, light the guy on fire. That’s EXACTLY what I would have done.
ICP and the Juggalos define what It’s like to live as a DOUCHE BAG and act like a DOUCHE BAG and ICP are a bunch of wanna be tough guys, I mean for crying out loud Eminem punked the ICP tool’s !
Juggalos are now considered a gang? haha. I’m from Michigan and I remember ICP being a thing. I grew up drinking Faygo but I fucking hated ICP. I remember in high school a friend that liked ICP and I smoked a bowl and he showed me this video called “The Lottery” that never seemed to end and was the most retarded thing I’ve ever seen and that’s coming from someone who was really fucking high.