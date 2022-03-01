While speaking during an emergency session of the European Union parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a stirring speech that earned him a standing ovation and praise from around the world. As Russia continues its invasion, Zelensky has been urgently petitioning for Ukraine to be admitted into the EU, which resulted in him speaking to the session remotely. However, being on video did nothing to mute the impact of his words as he described the conditions in his country.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy gets a minute-long standing ovation following his speech to the European Parliament. pic.twitter.com/e707fAjcC2 — The Recount (@therecount) March 1, 2022

“At least two cruise missiles have hit the main square of that city. That is the price of freedom,” he said. “We’re fighting just for our land and for our freedom.” Zelensky added: “Every square in our country will be called Freedom Square. Nobody will break us, we are strong, we are Ukrainians.”

While condemning Vladimir Putin’s propaganda and attempts to call the invasion a simple military “operation,” Zelensky continued to reinforce Ukraine’s resolve to defending its country and maintaining its independence from Russia.

“We are fighting for our freedom, for our rights and for our survival,” Zelensky said. “But we are also fighting also to be equal members of Europe…. the European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure.”

As the video of Zelensky’s speech became available on social media on Tuesday morning, people from around the globe were moved by his impassioned words and his resolve while his country faces an ongoing assault from Russia forces.

Incredibly moving. Ukrainian grit (watch to the end) and EU pan-partisan unity. Zelensky's video message to the European Parliament just now: "life will win over death, light will win over darkness" https://t.co/HJwpsqhJaB — Sophie Pedder (@PedderSophie) March 1, 2022

A true hero and a beacon of light for Ukraine#StandWithUkriane 🇺🇦💙💛🌻 pic.twitter.com/hDULzYndW5 — Allan Straarup🇺🇦💙💛 🌊🇩🇰🇬🇱🇫🇴🇪🇺🌍 (@Allan_Straarup) March 1, 2022

God bless Ukraine and the Ukrainians. My heart breaks to hear this man weep. https://t.co/0Vj7fglrSv — Sven Svensson (@SvenSve21385605) March 1, 2022

This guy has balls of solid rock. — Zach Stromske (@WIStrongman) March 1, 2022

