The death of Verne Troyer at age 49 has led to a period of mourning and reflection in the entertainment industry. As the news of his passing continues to be processed, a wide array of peers, colleagues and fans were moved to speak on Troyer’s work and his presence as a human being behind the scenes.

Among the statements to arrive were responses from Troyer’s Austin Powers family. Mike Myers, who shared the screen with Troyer in a number of comedies, offered a heartfelt message reflecting on the loss. Austin Powers trilogy director Jay Roach did the same. Both statements were published by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” read a message to THR from Myers. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Roach’s statement is a touch more verbose.