The death of Verne Troyer at age 49 has led to a period of mourning and reflection in the entertainment industry. As the news of his passing continues to be processed, a wide array of peers, colleagues and fans were moved to speak on Troyer’s work and his presence as a human being behind the scenes.
Among the statements to arrive were responses from Troyer’s Austin Powers family. Mike Myers, who shared the screen with Troyer in a number of comedies, offered a heartfelt message reflecting on the loss. Austin Powers trilogy director Jay Roach did the same. Both statements were published by The Hollywood Reporter.
“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” read a message to THR from Myers. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”
Roach’s statement is a touch more verbose.
“Verne was an amazing guy, a joyful collaborator, and a true master of comedic acting, a director’s dream. We found ourselves cutting to his silent performances constantly to levitate the scenes. An excellent dancer too! He elevated the character that Mike Myers and Michael McCullers wrote and helped turn Mini-Me into an unforgettable, iconic character, known and referenced around the world. I feel lucky I got to know him and work with him. So sad for him and his family, but also celebrating the joy Verne brought us all.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With