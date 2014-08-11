Vin Diesel Hints At A Role In ‘The Inhumans’, Which Is Probably Happening Whether He’s In It Or Not

Vin Diesel’s delightfully strange Facebook page has our attention again, but for something other than the mesmerizing photoshops he posts for his 82 million (!) followers. (Yes, this means over 6% of all Facebook accounts like Vin Diesel.) Now Diesel is getting our notice by hinting, “I get the strange feeling that Marvel thinks I’m Inhuman.”

We’re not going to rush into any declarations that he’s playing Black Bolt in a not-yet-announced Inhumans movie, even though that rumor’s been going around for awhile. After all, Diesel used his Facebook to hint that he was playing The Vision in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, a role which went to Paul Bettany. A year after those hints he was meeting with Marvel for a role (and we joked it should be Groot). It’s worth noting that, during that meeting, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige left the door open for Diesel playing more than one role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s what Kevin Feige said last year: “Right now I’m just so happy that the Groot thing worked out and that he’s embraced it in the way that he has. But I think there are any number of places that he could fit in a live-action way.”

And here’s what Vin Diesel said last year: “When I first got the call from Kevin Feige, he prefaced the call by saying ‘This is the strangest character Marvel has ever attempted.’ He said ‘Don’t answer me now, but instead of making the fans wait until 2017, there’s something that would be a brilliant idea, we think you could be the only person who could bring the emotion to this very challenging task. Don’t answer me Vin, don’t answer me, let me send over my conceptual art.'”

In other words, Feige may still have Diesel in mind for something happening in 2017, which brings us back to The Inhumans. Way back in 2012, Feige mentioned three franchises he was “confident” Marvel would eventually turn into movies: Guardians of the Galaxy, The Inhumans, and Doctor Strange. One of those is in theaters now and one other is moving forward.We’d be surprised if The Inhumans didn’t get made, considering Feige’s enthusiasm for them and how much overlap there is between this and other Marvel stories; the Inhumans were created by the Kree, and Ronan the Accuser is Kree. Additionally, two Inhumans — Medusa and Inferno — were recently added to the Avengers NOW! reboot.

If Vin Diesel is playing an Inhuman, it would make sense to play their ruler, Black Bolt. The character chooses not to speak because his voice can destroy a planet. It wouldn’t matter that he already voiced a character in the Marvel universe if he’s seen on screen as a different character who doesn’t speak.

And if this all turns out to be a big kerfuffle over nothing, at least we’ll always have Groot.

