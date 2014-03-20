Meet The 27-Year-Old Medical Student Who's Auctioning Off Her Virginity Online

A 27-year-old medical student is looking to walk away with more than the requisite disappointment when she finally loses her virginity. She wants CASH.
“Elizabeth Raine” (that’s a pseudonym, as she wants to remain anonymous through this process) is a medical student at an unnamed university who claims to be a virgin, and not just on a technicality — she says she’s never taken her pants off in the presence of a man, nor have they taken their pants off in front of her.
But now she’s ready to end all that. And it could be you who benefits — as long as you have the cash. And don’t need to see her face. And think modesty is overrated. From her website:
In case you have not yet heard what precisely this is about, I am a sensually stunning, highly educated, and charismatic American woman who has placed a 12-hour date with me atop the auction block. And did I mention I’m a virgin? Yes, that’s right; I have made the bold (but not thoughtless) decision to auction off my virginity. I hope you are intrigued! … I think you will discover I am a unique, captivating, and truly remarkable young lady, virginity aside.
This is hardly an unprecedented move, though none of the previous attempts have worked out. A Brazilian Playboy model sold her virginity for $780,000 as part of a promotion for Virgins Wanted in 2012, only to have the deal fall apart. The same happened when 22-year-old Natalie Dylan snagged a winning bid of $3.9 million at Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch in 2009.
The Daily Dot tracked down “Liz” earlier this week to ask her about those failed attempts. She didn’t seem too concerned:
“The difference between my auction and Natalie Dylan’s or the most recent one in Brazil is I’m not interested in publicity,” she told me (I refrained from reminding her she was talking to a reporter). “There was a huge amount of publicity around [Natalie Dylan’s] auction, and I think she decided not to go through with it because she got what she wanted out of that. The purpose of this is to achieve the highest bid possible.”
“My virginity has absolutely no meaning to me,” she said in the same interview. “And it never has. So I see absolutely no reason why I shouldn’t sell it.”
On to the meat market portion of our program: according to her website, “Liz” stands 5’10” and 130 lbs, has blonde hair and green eyes, and measures 34A-26-36. Some additional pictures are below.
Bidding officially begins on April 1.
Hmmm…still a virgin at 27, but looks pretty good in those photos. My guess?
a) batshit crazy
b) recently completed gender re-assignment surgery
c) did I mention batshit crazy?
Let me rephrase that slightly: while I am certain there are people (men and women) who are virgins at age 27, the only ones who subsequently offer to SELL their virginity are…batshit crazy.
I’m sorry those photos are airbrushed as hell. Not that she isn’t attractive, but as someone who married a physician I have to doubt her intelligence at trying to pull a stunt like this. (i’d talk about integrity and moral character but this is Uproxx). A serious med student wouldn’t jeopardize her career like that because with this much exposure the med school will find out and she will be expelled forthwith.
Not all medical schools are so old and stodgy these days as to expel someone for this (they might get sued, too). However, when she applies for residency positions (depending on the specialty, there are sometimes 30+ applicants per position), she may find that the people who run training programs might have a hard time taking her seriously as a candidate, no matter how good her grades/letters of recommendation are.
This could all still be a hoax, but I wouldn’t find it surprising if someone were that naive to think that the world is so open/progressive, that this wouldn’t have a negative effect on her career if her identity were revealed.
Her body, Her deal. Might as well get more than a movie and some schlitz malt liquor to show for it.
Unless she lives in one of the counties in Nevada where prostitution is legal, how is she in any way not getting arrested?
A couple of weeks from now they will remove the “Elizabeth Raine” banner from her face in the photos and it will be Jimmy Kimmel.
So you’re telling me an attractive, virginal medical student with presumably no income sat for some professionally shot and retouched photographs in her lingerie in hopes of auctioning off her virginity on April 1st? Checks out guys, good call.
So early April Fools?
This is what happens when you make Medical School too expensive!
