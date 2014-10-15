Meet The Florida Teen Who Had Sex With A Stuffed Horse In Walmart’s Bedding Department

The actions of this Florida teenager will have you thinking twice the next time you let your kids run to the toy aisle unsupervised.
Sean Johnson reportedly made a full confession to police after Walmart surveillance cameras caught him getting a little too friendly with a stuffed horse:
According to cops, Sean Johnson, 19, walked to the store’s bedding department with a stuffed toy horse and proceeded to pleasure himself–a lewd act that was captured by surveillance cameras.
Two things, before we proceed:
– Let’s be honest, f*cking a stuffed toy horse is the most adorable way to f*ck a horse. Give this guy points for at least adding an endearing element to his fetish. He might be galaxies away from the societal norm, but at least he found a way to stumble a few steps in its general direction.
– At least he took his mate to the coziest department in the store. Of the (probably) countless people who have hooked up in Florida Walmarts, how many have showed that level of consideration for their partner’s comfort?
Now, back to the gross stuff: Police say Johnson followed the act by placing the “ejaculate-covered” toy back on the shelf, contaminating other items around it. That’s just wasteful.
Johnson was released from custody after posting $1,500 bond. Police charged him with indecent exposure and criminal mischief.
(Via: The Smoking Gun + WFLA)
Florida: We Apologize in Advance
Brony?
Brony.
I blame the victim. If that My Little Pony didn’t want fucked then I don’t know another way to stuff a horse.
Ask the people of Troy.
Screw you and the horse you rode in on!
of course it was in Florida
I read somewhere that Florida gets the highest number of these types of posts because their arrest records are all 100% public or something like that, so it makes for quite simple journalistic investigation.
Doesn’t make Florida any less worse, but does explain why you don’t see the same things that assuredly happen in other states, in headlines.
I need to know the city, cause this would make sense in quite a few places.
complaint was filed with the brooksville police
& I’m not surprised in the slightest.
Yes but was the stuffed toy, well hung? If not then darn that Hung Like A Horse is BS, man.
Anything that keeps Floridians from procreating is good in my book.
Male or female horse? Cause in the south that kind of thing matters.
Also, everyone know the right thing to do is purchase the horse, take it home and fuck it like a gentleman.
How does one fuck like a gentleman, I need to know for my… … … … … Mental? Health? Essay???
As long as it wasn’t AppleBloom then to each his own…
Was Brooksville Florida…. Go Figure
sounds like he was just horsing around.
ewwww I’m so glad I make my purchases online.